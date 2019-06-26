PENDLETON — One-stop selling and shopping is featured during the Community Yard Sale.
People are invited to rent vendor space to sell everything from yard sale items, crafts, home business products and more. The event is Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. Vendor registration, which is $20, is due by noon Thursday.
For more information, visit www.pendletonparksandrec.com or stop by the parks office, 865 Tutuilla Road. For questions, call 541-276-8100.
