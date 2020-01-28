PENDLETON — Homeless students in the Pendleton School District will again benefit from a sweet fundraiser hosted by Altrusa International of Pendleton.
In its third year, Love Keeps Us Warm is Saturday, Feb. 8 from 7-11 p.m. at Hamley Slickfork Saloon, 8 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Tickets are $25 per person.
Altrusa’s KARE (Kids At Risk Empowered) program provides clothing and shoes, personal hygiene products, school supplies and survival supplies to homeless students. In addition, it occasionally provides access to vision and dental appointments.
“The overall goal is to help students remain in school and to fit in with their peers so that they can have a positive educational experience and graduate, hopefully creating a better future for themselves with their education,” said Altrusan Debbie McBee.
The popular fundraiser features live music, hearty hors d’oeuvres, the “Love is Sweet, Enjoy a Treat!” dessert table and a no-host bar.
McBee said the “renowned” dessert table features an assortment of mini-cobblers, five flavors of Donna’s Macarons, gourmet cupcakes from Walla Walla’s Frosted, the best from the Cheesecake Factory, Cheryl & Co. gourmet Valentine’s cookies, a candy buffet line and more. Also, a variety of cheeses and nuts will be available.
Blue Wave Band is returning for the event. The six-piece group from Seattle plays jazz, rock, old classics and current hits. People will have an opportunity to dance or make special song requests, McBee said.
Games and activities scattered throughout the evening offer a chance for fun while raising money for the KARE project. They include door prizes, a Wine Cork Raffle (bottles of wine valued between $50-$100) and the Heads or Tails Valentine’s Bead Game, offering a 50-50 take for the overall winner. Also, a Designer Purse Raffle includes such brands as Coach, Michael Kors, Dooney & Bourke, Radley of London and more. People unable to attend can buy raffle tickets ($10 each) for a chance to win.
The Altrusa KARE project began in 2016 after club members heard about the increasing number of homeless students in the district. During the 2016-17 school year, Altrusa helped 23 of 91 homeless students. The following year, 59 of 75 students were provided assistance. And in the 2018-19 school year, KARE assisted 67 out of 103. Shopping twice a year, an average of $300 is spent on each homeless student.
This past November, McBee said KARE provided help to 41 of 78 homeless students. Since December, she said the number of homeless students has already increased to 89 and is expected to exceed 100 again.
“We will be shopping again in March, and we do get contacted by counselors during the school year if student situations change so that we can help students on short notice when needed,” McBee said.
Love Keeps Us Warm event and Designer Purse Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, Pendleton Art + Frame and the Round-Up retail store (open weekends). Also, donations to Altrusa for the KARE project are tax deductible. Send a check to Altrusa of Pendleton/KARE, P.O. Box 1735, Pendleton, OR 97801. For more information, contact McBee at mmcbeed@aol.com.
