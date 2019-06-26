The Kiwanis Club of Pendleton is offering a competitive $1,000 scholarship to be awarded for use in the fall, winter and/or spring terms of the 2019-20 academic year.
The purpose of the Kiwanis adult scholarship is to support a student who:
• has been out of high school for a period of time and is a first-time college level student entering an educational program of study, or a certificated program;
• began their collegiate education after being out of high school for a period of time, has successfully completed up to a year of post-high school training/technical school, and wishes to continue their undergraduate or training/educational pursuits; or
• was unable to complete their post-high school training/education previously started, has been out of college for a period of time, and is planning to resume an educational degree, program, or course of specialized training.
Applications must be postmarked or emailed no later than Aug. 20, 2019, in order to be considered. The scholarship will be awarded for use during the 2019-20 academic year.
To receive application information, email Linda Neuman at lindknn@aol.com.
