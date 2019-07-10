PENDLETON — The Pendleton Public Library is hosting several activities to commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
A special after-hours party is set for Friday, July 19 at 6 p.m. at the library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. While the event is free, advance registration is required.
“Astronomy Then to Now” features a presentation by Andrea K. Dobson, Whitman College astronomy department chair. She’ll talk about the moon landing, information learned about the moon since then and careers in science. The all-ages event is open to everyone.
Kids ages 0-7 are invited to blast off during Astronaut Camp, which is Tuesday, July 23 at 11:30 a.m. Little explorers will prepare for their first space mission with astronaut stories, activities and a craft. Advance registration is not required.
For more information, call 541-966-0380 or visit www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com.
