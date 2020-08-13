PENDLETON — Due to the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases in Umatilla County, the Pendleton Public Library has decided to cancel two fundraisers scheduled for August and September.
The Mystery Box Book Sale scheduled for Aug. 30, and the Book Donation Drive planned for Sept. 14, will not be held as planned. A book donation drive will be held as soon as restrictions are eased.
For more information, and updates, call the library at 541-966-0380 or visit the library's Facebook page.
