PENDLETON — The Pendleton Friends of the Library are getting ready to turn the page on a pair of fundraisers, including a book sale and the annual winter raffle.
The book sale is Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. The lightly used books include paperback, hardback and children’s books.
And the raffle basket, valued at approximately $550, includes everything from Jane Eyre matted artwork and products from Out of Print to Pendleton Ice Rink passes and a 60-minute massage at Emerald and Ivy Spa. To view a complete list of items in the overflowing basket, visit the Pendleton Friends of the Library website at bit.ly/3Uz20P5.
Tickets are $5 each, five for $20 or 12 for $40. The drawing is Dec. 19.
Established in 1981 by a group of concerned citizens, the library friends provide support to the Pendleton library. In addition to holding fundraisers, the nonprofit organization shines a spotlight on the library’s services, facilities and needs. To inquire about membership with the group, email pendletonfriendsofthelibrary@gmail.com.
For more information about the library friends or to purchase raffle tickets, visit bit.ly/3Uz20P5. For questions about either fundraiser, call 541-966-0380.
