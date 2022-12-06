Pendleton Friends of the Library raffle

Pendleton Friends of the Library is hosting its annual winter raffle with a basket full of items valued at approximately $550. The drawing is Dec. 19, 2022. To view a full list of items or to purchase raffle tickets, visit bit.ly/3Uz20P5.

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Friends of the Library are getting ready to turn the page on a pair of fundraisers, including a book sale and the annual winter raffle.

The book sale is Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. The lightly used books include paperback, hardback and children’s books.

