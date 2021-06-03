PENDLETON — The first big summer reading activity at the Pendleton Public Library is Big Truck Day. The free event is Tuesday, June 8, from 1-3 p.m.
Children will be able to meet the men and women who drive the big rigs. No registration is required. This year’s Big Truck Day features a backhoe, police and fire apparatuses, lawnmowers of unusual size and a flight simulator. The vehicles will be parked behind the library, but make sure you stop inside for some fun vehicle-related activities.
As youths are finishing up school, the Pendleton Public Library is gearing up to start seeing lots of tiny faces making their way through the stacks. Library director Jennifer Costley said each year the library hosts a summer reading program for all ages. This year’s theme is “Reading Colors Your World.” Participants can register online or in person.
Each person that turns in a completed reading log will receive a free book of their choosing. In addition, there will be a grand prize drawing for each age group. Costley said thanks to the Knights of Pythias, the library will give out three bicycles for grades 1-3 and a grand prize for kids from birth to kindergarten, as well as teens and adults.
For those of you who are not familiar with the motivation behind the summer reading program, Costley urges people to consider the following information:
Children who don’t read during the summer can lose up to two months of learning by the time they return to school in the fall. Whereas children who read a minimum of six books during the summer, and participate in the summer reading program, score higher in reading and math when they return to school.
The Pendleton Public Library is at 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. It’s open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday/Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 541-966-0380 or visit www.pendletonlibrary.com.
