PENDLETON — The Pendleton Friends of the Library are going ahead with the annual book sale, which is scheduled Aug. 27-29 at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate.
The sale, usually held in October every year, had to be rescheduled for 2020 due to the availability of the convention center. The change was made prior to the outbreak of coronavirus and the subsequent restrictions on large gatherings. Every effort will be made to provide a safe shopping experience for the thousands of books and other media that will be available. All state health regulations in force during the sale will be strictly followed.
Those who do not feel comfortable attending the sale can still support the PFOL mission by renewing their membership, making a donation through the group's website or at the library when it reopens, or by giving of their time as a volunteer or PFOL board member.
For more information, visit the PFOL website at https://pendletonfriendsofthelibrary.wordpress.com, or email PendletonFriendsoftheLibrary@gmail.com.
