PENDLETON — An introduction to Dungeons & Dragons is available at the Pendleton Public Library.
Dungeons & Dragons for Beginners is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. There is no registration fee.
An original role-playing game, Dungeons & Dragons is played and enjoyed by millions of people. The local group is designed specifically to help introduce the game to those who have never played or have limited experience.
For more information about library programs, call 541-966-0380 or visit www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com.
