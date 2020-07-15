PENDLETON — Beginning Monday, July 20, the Pendleton Public Library will allow patrons to schedule 30-minute appointments to enter the library and choose items to check out.
The browsing appointments will be available Monday through Friday, and times will be arranged by library personnel when borrowers call 541-966-0380. All patrons entering the library will be required to wear a mask.
Those browsing the library also will be able to see new projects installed during the COVID shutdown, including the Harry Potter Reading Room (formerly the library meeting room) and the new computer lab.
