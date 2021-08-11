PENDLETON — The Pendleton Public Library will unveil its newest offerings during an event it promises will be “STEM-ulating.”
Patrons soon can check out STEAM-themed activities and gadgets as easy as checking out a book. The public is invited to take a test drive with library staff Friday, Aug. 13, at 10:30 a.m. at 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. The library items include a programmable rover, Sphero mini robot balls, drones and more. Also, the chief engineer of Pendleton’s UAS Test Range and his team will be conducting drone demonstrations.
The library is adding a series of activities dedicated to the STEAM fields of science, technology, engineering, the arts and math to its popular Library of Things section, thanks in part to a grant from Pacific Power Foundation. It’s all part of Pacific Power’s effort to strengthen its communities and build brighter opportunities for the future by creating and supporting hands-on, inclusive learning opportunities for children, teens and young adults.
The Library of Things already offers patrons access to free regional museums, a telescope, a paddleboard and bocce balls, as well as wifi hotspots and Chromebooks. In addition, the library will use the materials to host a series of STEAM-focused events and conduct outreach to area schools.
Also, on the last Tuesday of each month, the library will host a STEAM-themed Crafternoon. It will feature hands-on projects for children ages 3 and up — the first will be held Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 4:30 p.m.. The library also is planning to reach out to science teachers at area middle schools and high schools and a local home school association to plan lessons and provide materials for in-class instruction.
For more information, call 541-966-0380 or visit www.pendleton.or.us/library.
