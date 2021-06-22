PENDLETON — The Pendleton Public Library is excited to announce it has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Early Childhood Family Support Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation.
Library Director Jennifer Costley shared in a press release that the money will allow the library to replace well-loved board books, improve the library’s collection of materials that support key kindergarten readiness benchmarks, advertise library offerings via news and radio and award families who attend six summer story times with a one-year family pass to the Children’s Museum of Eastern Oregon.
In addition, Costley said library story times strive to model the six early literacy skills in a way that is accessible to parents and fun for children. Each week, kids learn to love reading, tell their own stories, recognize letters, shapes and colors, listen carefully and play with others in a literacy rich environment.
Costley said she hopes the incentive to attend story times brings new families into the library and is it exciting to be able to offer a Children’s Museum membership, as imaginative play is an excellent way for children to develop narrative skills, a key tool for learning to read.
For more information, contact Costley at 541-966-0386 or jennifer.costley@ci.pendleton.or.us.
