PENDLETON — Kids ages 8-12 still have time to practice for Can You Break A World Record?
Get ready for such activities as putting as many sticky notes as you can on your face in a minute, typing the alphabet backwards on an iPad, number of claps in a minute and eating Jell-O with chopsticks. The event is Saturday, Jan. 11 at 3:30 p.m. at the Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. While the event is free, pre-registration is required.
For more information or to register, call 541-276-0380 or visit www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.