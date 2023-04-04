Pendleton Lions Fourth of July Parade
Finn Currin, 4, waves at a member of the Pendleton Lions Club dressed as a lion on July 4, 2019, during the Pendleton Fourth of July parade. The club is hosting a can/bottle drive fundraiser on April 15, 2023, at Roy Raley Park, Pendleton.

 East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Lions Club is holding a bottle and can drive, one of the local group’s main fundraisers.

The event is April 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. People are encouraged to donate their recyclable cans and bottle to assist the club in supporting a number of causes in the community.

