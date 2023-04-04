Finn Currin, 4, waves at a member of the Pendleton Lions Club dressed as a lion on July 4, 2019, during the Pendleton Fourth of July parade. The club is hosting a can/bottle drive fundraiser on April 15, 2023, at Roy Raley Park, Pendleton.
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Lions Club is holding a bottle and can drive, one of the local group’s main fundraisers.
The event is April 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. People are encouraged to donate their recyclable cans and bottle to assist the club in supporting a number of causes in the community.
Lion Risa Riggen said the Pendleton Lions Club provides vision screening for students in local schools as well as helping low-income residents in East Umatilla County with the purchase of glasses and hearing aids. In addition, the club donates money to Pendleton and Pilot Rock high schools to help students attend their senior trip. And, Riggen said, they also provide U.S. flags to local first graders to celebrate Flag Day.
In addition, she said the club donates to the Library Summer Reading Program and maintains several Little Libraries in Pendleton parks. Members also work with Pendleton Parks and Recreation to supply trees, benches and water fountains for parks, as well as provide support for such events as Movies in the Park and the Daddy Daughter Dance.
They also help with scholarships and emergency funding for Blue Mountain Community College students and provide donations to Domestic Violence Services and assist with food drives and Red Cross blood donor events. And they express appreciation for the efforts of the local U.S. Army National Guard units and first responders by hosting parties or providing goodies.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
