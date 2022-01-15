PENDLETON — Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Pendleton Lions Club teamed up with See’s Candies to provide an online store to purchase special candy for the sweetheart in your life.

To access the online storefront, visit the Lions Club’s website at www.pendletonlionsclub.org or search for a link at www.facebook.com/pendletonlions.

Orders must be placed before Friday, Jan. 28. The orders will be received in approximately seven days or they can be shipped directly to the recipient.

Proceeds will be used for local Lions Club projects. For questions, call 541-238-5466.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.