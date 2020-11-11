PENDLETON — Sherri Seivert, a member of the Pendleton Lions Club, chaired an American Red Cross blood drive on Oct. 27, 2020. Lions members Sean Degan, Randee Bronson and Rita Campbell assisted with the effort.
Sean Degan is also a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 922 in Pendleton, and arranged with the VFW to donate the space so the blood drive could be held in a space that could be socially distanced.
The Lions Club is scheduling subsequent blood drives every other month on the fourth Tuesday, at the VFW Hall at 1221 S.E. Court Place in Pendleton, for the next five months. The next blood drive will be held Dec. 22 from 12:30-5:30 p.m.
For additional information on the dates and how to become a donor, download the ARC Donor App and use the sponsor code LCI 12942, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit redcrossblood.org.
