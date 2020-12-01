PENDLETON — The Pendleton Lions Club is sponsoring a food drive on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Grocery Outlet, 1810 S.W. Court Ave., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All food donations will benefit St. Mary's Outreach in Pendleton.
For a list of needed items or additional information about the food drive, visit the Pendleton Lions website at www pendletonlionsclub.org.
