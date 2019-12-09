PENDLETON — The December meeting of the Round-Up Republican Women will feature Pendleton Mayor John Turner and representatives from the Pendleton City Council.
The no-host luncheon gathering is Thursday at 11:45 a.m. at the Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton. The meal costs $11. Anyone that’s interested is invited to attend.
For more information or to RSVP, contact rounduprw@gmail.com or 541-969-2677.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.