PENDLETON — After two years of development, the Pendleton Public Library's mobile library is on the roll.
"We're so excited, I'm just thrilled for people to see the mobile library," Pendleton Public Library Director Jennifer Costley said. "We've been describing it for so long, it will be great for people to see it in action."
The mobile library was made possible by an American Rescue Plan Act Grant, she said, which provided $140,000 to purchase and construct it.
"We had some issues with the supply chain to get a chassis, so we bought a truck and a food truck trailer and got to work outfitting it as a library," Costley said.
The library-on-wheels made its inaugural stop Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Pendleton Early Learning Center. James Simpson, the library's assistant director, joined Costley as 10 classes of kindergartners were the first customers to rotate through the mobile library.
"The bonus of the mobile library is we get to customize our inventory for wherever we go," Costley said. "Today we picked mostly read-aloud books because each teacher is picking a book to take back to read aloud in the classroom."
It's all part of an effort to expose the students to what the library has to offer, Costley said, and helps emphasize that reading can be fun and exciting.
Books weren't the only thing on offer from the mobile library, as Simpson explained the vehicle aims to illustrate all the functions of the local library, so it also carries puzzles and board and video games.
"A lot of the enthusiasm from the students is around the Nintendo Switch, but it's a resource we offer, so right away, I'm excited about it," Simpson said. "It's about showing the kids all the resources we have so that they know what they can get when they visit the library."
As each class finished its tour of the mobile library, Costley would hand their teacher a temporary library card, and Simpson and each class teacher's demonstrated to the students how they would check out a book at the library.
"It's all about getting books into the kid's hands," Rochelle Johnson said as her students waited to enter the mobile library. "Getting kids access to the library gives them a head start in their learning journey, and it never stops."
Johnson also is a board member of the Pendleton Public Library.
The mobile library will make stops at local events every month, Costley said, and will curate its collection based on where it's going and what kind of event is happening.
"We have two stops planned during spring break," she said. "We're going to be in parks and the government center for a couple of scheduled hours. We're also going to visit school literacy nights and try to find other community events as we hear about them. We also hope we'll be able to just open the mobile library in the park for people to check out books and read."
