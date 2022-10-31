PENDLETON — Michael Boeshans doesn’t just carve a pumpkin for his porch and call it good when it comes to decorating for the spookiest time of year.
The Pendleton resident has adorned the wrap-around style porch, front lawn and balconies of his home on the corner of Northwest Ellis Avenue and Eighth Street with a plethora of skeletons, ghosts, spiders, cobwebs and ghouls of all sorts.
“We had about 400 kids come through last year,” Boeshans said about 2021’s trick-or-treater census. “And we’re expecting more this year.”
Boeshans and his wife Tracee bought their North Hill home in 2019.
“That was the COVID year,” Tracee Boeshans said.
While they said they did decorate that first year, they had minimal trick-or-treaters due to the pandemic.
“I was kind of disappointed. I got the house all decorated and we had maybe about 40 kids or so,” Michael said.
Then in 2020 and 2021, Michael went bigger with the decorations, garnering more attention from the neighborhood and gaining more trick-or-treaters.
“I think word of mouth over the last two years has really helped,” he said. “You know other people have seen it, and told their friends about it or called their friends, and so we were starting to generate more activity.”
“We’ve always done full size candy bars, not king size, full size,” Tracee said. “I’ve calculated between individual candy bars, bags of chips and rice crispy treats we have about 360 pieces. So we went and got sodas also.”
“For whatever reason, kids like drinks,” her husband said. “We even get those little Kool-Aid bottles. It’s surprising, sometimes they’ll take those over a full-size candy bar as their choice. So we try to have a little bit of everything.”
The couple will be handing out candy at their very own “spooky mansion” dressed in costume, of course. Michael will be going as David S. Pumpkin, a character actor Tom Hanks played on Saturday Night Live, and Tracee will go as his signature side-kick, a dancing skeleton.
The character of Pumpkin tries his best to frighten people with his black and orange suit and accompanying dancing skeletons, but no one seems to find him frightening. Perhaps that makes for the perfect costume for a couple who try to keep their spook-tacular scene from being overly frightening for the children who visit.
“Sometimes they’re a little tentative because it’s a little scary, but we try to not make it gross-scary, although there’s plenty of skeletons,” Michael said. “There’s no zombies or blood. We don’t have anything jumping out at you.”
Michael has not spent his whole life going big for Halloween. He grew up outside of Springfield in the country where his family rarely received more than five or six trick-or-treaters.
“If I wanted to go (trick-or-treating) I’d have to go up on a hill about a half mile away, and then there was about maybe 20 houses. My parents never decorated much for Halloween. We carved a pumpkin and that was it.” he said.
As an adult going all-out for Halloween, Michael said it feels rewarding to see the excitement of youths that come to the house.
“And I’m just a kid at heart,” he added.
“I think the overall reason we do it is it’s something to celebrate, people love to stop and see the house, see the lights,” Tracee said. “He’s out here usually at the beginning of October, adding things almost weekly, and people drive by to see what’s new and different.”
She also said Michael gives Christmas a similar treatment.
“He’s just a decorator,” she said. “In fact, I told him maybe we don’t get anything new this year.”
“I might get a few things this year.” Michael quipped back. “Christmas will be crazy.”
