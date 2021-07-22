PENDLETON — Fun for the entire family is available on Friday nights at Community Park in Pendleton.
Free Movies in the Park continues through Aug. 20. The upcoming flicks, which begin at dusk, include “Jurassic Park” (July 23); “Land Before Time” (July 30); “Sonic the Hedgehog” (Aug. 6); “Wonder Woman” (Aug. 13); and “Rudy” (Aug. 20). Popcorn, soda and other snacks are available for purchase at the concession stand.
In case of weather cancelations, visit www.facebook.com/PendletonParksRec. For more information, call Pendleton Parks & Recreation at 541-276-8100 or visit www.pendletonparksandrec.com.
