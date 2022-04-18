Biological research technician Tami Johlke, with the USDA Agricultural Research Center, teaches a class on soil erosion in May 2015 at the Pendleton School District’s Outdoor School in the Blue Mountains east of Pendleton. The program is holding a celebration of its 50th session on April 29, 2022.
PENDLETON — A celebration is in the works to mark the 50th session of the Pendleton Outdoor School Program.
The event is April 29 at Buck Creek Cabins on the Umatilla National Forest and open to former ODS campers, counselors, field study volunteers, teachers and community supporters. The planning committee is working to connect with these groups and individuals to invite them to the event.
Since the early 1970s, Pendleton sixth graders have ventured to Buck Creek Cabins and the U.S. Forest Service’s Corporation facility on the banks of the Umatilla River. There, students have applied skills developed in the classroom to real-life situations in the natural environment.
The event includes dedication ceremonies to name three buildings in honor of individuals who contributed their time, talents and skills to the program: the Cookhouse will honor Bob McMillan, the Bunkhouse Jim Christensen and the Ranger Cabin the late Vern Willcox.
Due to limited parking at the ODS site, the Intermountain Education Service District is providing transportation via Mid Columbia Bus Company from Pendleton for the event.
The schedule for the day follows:
11:30 a.m. — Bus leaves Pendleton (from IMESD parking lot, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave.).
12:30 p.m. — Bus arrives at Outdoor School site.
12:30 p.m. — Hot dog lunch is served.
1:15 p.m. — Bus shuttles visitors to Buck Creek area.
1:30 p.m. — Flagpole ceremony at Buck Creek.
1:50 p.m. — Bus shuttles visitors back to Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.