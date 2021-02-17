PENDLETON — P.E.O. Chapter BJ of Pendleton is offering two scholarship opportunities for local women.
The Blue Mountain Community College Scholarship provides up to $2,000 for a female student that is enrolled full time at BMCC for the 2021-22 school year. Applications are available from Liz Corbett at ecorbett@bluecc.edu or by calling 541-278-5762, or Jill Gregg at jill.c.gregg@gmail.com or 503-381-1818. The application is also available on the BMCC website, https://www.bluecc.edu, under the scholarship tab.
The Senior High School Scholarship provides up to $1,000 for a graduating female senior from Pendleton, Hawthorne Alternative, Pilot Rock, Nixyaawii, Weston-McEwen or Griswold high schools planning to attend a two- or four-year college or university for the 2021-22 school year. Contact Jill Gregg for the application.
The deadline for both scholarships is April 1, 2021. Winners will be notified May 1, 2021.
P.E.O. is a Philanthropic Educational Organization that was founded 152 years ago. Chapter BJ from Pendleton has been awarding scholarships to women for more than 80 years. The local members raise money for scholarships from their Holiday Greens sale.
