PENDLETON — The dog days of summer are coming to an end, and what better way to celebrate than with man’s best friend.
People and their well-mannered pooches are invited to Wunderlich-Larsen Memorial Doggie Dip Day. The special event is Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 5-7 p.m. at the Pendleton Aquatic Center, 1901 N.W. Carden Ave. The cost is $4 per dog. Leashes are required to enter the facility, but once inside off-leash fun ensues. Only dogs will be allowed in the pool, which will have been filtered for the removal of chemicals.
The yearly event is very popular with dogs and their humans. Several years ago, the name of the annual Doggie Dip Day was changed to honor Julie Wunderlich and Evelyn Larsen. Both women, who resided in Pendleton at the time of their deaths, were active with 4-H and other dog and puppy programs.
Wunderlich, 58, who died Aug. 30, 2016, spent many years sharing her knowledge and enthusiasm in regards to breeding, showing, training and caring for dogs. She assisted in coordinating the yearly dog show at the Umatilla County Fair, taught classes for the Canine Good Citizen program and was an instructor for dog obedience courses offered through Pendleton Parks & Recreation.
Larsen, 89, who died Oct. 12, 2015, received numerous awards for her contributions to 4-H programs. Working with hundreds of youths, she provided positive leadership skills, community service and shared dog obedience/showmanship techniques. She was inducted into the Oregon State 4-H Hall of Fame in 2004. Also, she served as a Northwest Regional Guide Dog advisor for 36 years.
During an Aug. 1, 2017, proclamation, Pendleton Mayor John Turner noted the accomplishments of Wunderlich and Larsen in providing education and awareness in regards to the care and service of dogs. He called them incredible assets to the 4-H program and noted their tremendous contributions to the community.
“We are all richer because of such generous volunteer service,” Turner said.
For more information about Doggie Dip Day, call 541-276-8100, 541-276-0104 or visit www.pendletonparksandrec.com.
