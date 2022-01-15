J.J. Spriet emcees the 64th annual Pendleton First Citizens Banquet on Jan. 17, 2020, at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. After a one-year hiatus, the event returns at a new venue on Friday, Jan. 28, at the Pendleton Convention Center.
PENDLETON — A recent announcement from the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce reveals the top three finalists in several categories for the First Citizens Banquet & Business Excellence Awards.
However, the suspense will continue to build as to who will be named the man and woman of the year during the 65th annual event — as the finalists are not being disclosed.
After a one-year hiatus, the event returns to a new venue. With a theme of Pendleton Through the Looking Glass, the celebration begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. It features a full dinner and no-host bar.
The nonprofit/volunteer of the year finalists are Altrusa International of Pendleton, Clearview Disability Resource Center and Andy VanderPlaat of Pendleton Cattle Barons. Top nominees for business of the year are Hines Meat Co., Joe’s Fiesta Mexican Restaurant and Pendleton Underground Tours. Boss of the year is between Brooke Armstrong of Pendleton Underground Tours, Rodney and Kelli Bullington of Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery and Gary George of Wildhorse Resort & Casino. And those vying for employee of the year include Francis Arnold of Pendleton Underground Tours, Dylan Smith of Blue Mountain Small Engine Repair and Ronda Thornburg of the Pendleton School District.
Tickets are $60 per person. The dinner entrees include Pendleton Whisky glazed steak and salmon with a Pendleton Whisky dry rub. Also on the menu is a spring mix salad, a citrus supremes feta salad, twice-baked potatoes and bacon-wrapped asparagus. And be sure to save room for dessert with tuxedo trifle or chocolate brownie bites hugged with chocolate mousse and topped with white chocolate mousse. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the chamber at 541-276-7411.
