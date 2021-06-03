PENDLETON — United Pendleton Pride is gearing up to celebrate Pride Month.
Young people who spearheaded the 2020 Pride March started the new local group, said Alice Hepburn, president of PFLAG Pendleton.
Pride parades, marches and gatherings are held to help spread awareness of the LGBTQIA+ community who have struggled and fought to be accepted for who they are, Hepburn said in a press release.
The Pendleton Pride March, titled “Proud Together,” will be Saturday, June 12, beginning with a gathering at noon in the Museum Park parking lot on Southwest Frazer Avenue, Pendleton. A 2 p.m. march will head down Main Street to Brownfield Park.
Also during the month of June, there will be an art showcase at various locations around Pendleton. Pendleton Center for the Arts, Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, Pendleton Art + Frame, Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co. and Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts have agreed to display works of art expressing the experiences of LGBTQIA+ and others who have found it difficult to be heard and understood. Participants are invited to tell their stories through art.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/up.pride.50 or send an email to pflag.pendleton.or@gmail.com.
