Quilting enthusiasts are invited to enter their creations or family quilts in the 2019 Pendleton Quilt Show.
The event is Friday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. In its 18th year, the show is hosted by the Krazy Horse Quilters. Admission is $5, which is good for both days.
In addition to quilt viewing, the event features quilt supply vendors, quilting demonstrations and door prizes. Also, featured quilter Pam Raby will teach a class featuring her “Sequoia” pattern Thursday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Thimbles, Fabric & More, 1849 Westgate. In addition to the $40 fee, participants need to check the class supply list for items to bring.
Raby, who will display a number of her quilts, will be on hand to visit with those attending the show. The Corvallis woman is a quilt designer and teacher. She often leads quilting retreats at scenic locations across the Pacific Northwest.
It is a non-juried show, which means everyone is welcome to enter their quilts — new ones, antique or family heirloom quilts, wall hangings, fabric art pieces and more. All ability levels and speciality areas are welcome. Each person may enter up to five items.
There will be several special awards presented, including viewer’s choice.
A registration form must be submitted by Saturday, April 20. Drop-off locations for entries (times and dates to be announced) include Thimbles, Fabric & More in Pendleton, the La Grande Quilt Shop, Highland Quilts in Athena and Stash in Walla Walla.
Also, people are invited to register to help at the show. Two- and three-hour time slots are available.
In addition, assistance is needed with show set-up on Thursday, April 25 and take-down at the conclusion of the event.
For more information, contact krazyhorsequiltshow@gmail.com, lom1127@q.com, 541-278-7910, visit www.krazyhorsequilters.org or search Facebook for “Krazy Horse Quilters.”
