PENDLETON — After a brief hiatus last year, Pendleton Right to Life named its 2021 billboard poster contest winners on Tuesday, Feb. 10.
Rosemary LeGore, 7, and Gabriel Lawn, 8, placed first in the elementary school categories, each taking home a $25 prize, while Gabrielle Kennedy, 12, and Anna DeSomber, 15, won the middle and high school competitions, respectively.
For the first-place finishes, Kennedy and DeSomber each took home a $50 prize and will have their posters featured on Pendleton Right to Life’s billboard space along Southgate in Pendleton.
This year’s competition saw 16 total submissions across all the age groups.
Both Kennedy and DeSomber said they put several days into working on their posters and it was rewarding to be recognized for their work.
DeSomber's poster features multiple generations of an extended family and the tagline "All Life is Precious."
"I wanted to make sure I got all the different age generations in it," said DeSomber.
Kennedy's design features a pair of handprints with a smaller handprint stacked together, and features the tagline "Life is Precious."
“It just came to my head and I went with it,” said Kennedy of her poster.
Peggy Wallis has been a member of Pendleton Right to Life for many years and said she enjoys seeing what children come up with each year.
“It’s always fun to see the children’s artwork,” she said. “We have some amazing pictures submitted every year.”
