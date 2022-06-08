Drag queens cheer and wave from a trailer June 12, 2021, as they ride away at the end of the Proud Together Pride Parade in Pendleton. A pair of 2022 Pride Month events are planned this weekend, including Let ‘Er Drag on Friday, June 10, at Electric Sundown, and a Pride Parade and vendor booths Saturday, June 11, in downtown Pendleton.
PENDLETON — A pair of events are planned in Pendleton this weekend to help commemorate Pride Month. In addition, Pendleton Mayor John Turner made a proclamation declaring June 11, 2022, as “Pendleton Celebration of Pride Day.”
In the proclamation, which the city council adopted April 15, Turner urges “all residents to respect and honor our diverse community and celebrate and continue to build a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance.”
Kicking off the fun is Let ‘Er Drag, hosted by Tatiana Rexia, the evening features DJ Ricochet and talent from Pendleton and the Tri-Cities. Billed as a night of “queens, kings, drinks and fun,” the drag show is Friday, June 10, at Electric Sundown, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton.
The doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m. Those ages 18-20 are welcome from 7-9 p.m., and the 21 and older crowd can party until midnight. Full bar service is available.
Then Saturday, June 11, United Pendleton Pride is hosting a Pride Parade. People are invited to gather for announcements at 11 a.m. at Brownfield Park, 12 S. Main St., Pendleton. Parade participants are asked to park in the parking lot on Northwest Bailey Avenue, located across from Pendleton Center for the Arts.
The parade starts at 11:30 a.m. and will head towards Museum Park, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave. Vendor and information booths will run from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the park.
United Pendleton Pride describes its group as a queer and Black, Indigenous and People of Color — BIPOC — community in Eastern Oregon. They are dedicated to inclusiveness with a mission of supporting people’s ability to live without fear of prejudice, discrimination, violence or hatred. For more information, search www.facebook.com/up.pride.50.
