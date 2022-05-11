Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame announce HOF inductees for 2022

PENDLETON — The man known as Mr. Round-Up now is in the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame.
Randy Severe is a “Special Inductee” for 2022 and joins three others: Rusty Black in the Early Years category, Bob Forth in the Happy Canyon Volunteer category and Jerome Robinson in the Contract Personnel category.
The Hall of Fame revealed the inductees following the board of directors meeting Tuesday, May 10.
According to the announcement from the HOF, the board has held the ability to induct an individual into the Hall of Fame in consideration of special circumstances.
“Randy’s induction is based on his contributions as a contractor, volunteer and commitment to the professional rodeo cowboys, many of whom he considered friends, in a city that he loved very much,” according to the announcement.
Severe died in November 2021. He was 70.
He spent 47 years as a saddle maker for Severe Brothers Saddlery, following in the footsteps of fellow Hall of Famers, his father Bill Severe and his uncle, Duff Severe. For approximately 20 of those 47 years, Randy Severe was at the forefront of Severe Brothers as a master saddle maker.
From 1968 to his death in 2021, Severe Brothers built 250 of the 402 championship saddles of the Pendleton Round-Up, according to the HOF, and he is credited for making more than 530 saddles inclusive of the championship saddles during his life.
Severe also kept the legendary Hotel de Cow Punch doors open at the saddlery on Airport Hill.
“The legacy of the Hotel was 73 years strong at Randy’s passing and had seen the likes of rodeo contestants from the early years of the Rodeo Cowboy Association to the modern-day Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association,” accord to the Hall. “The Hotel was not only a place of refuge and relaxation for rough stock cowboys during Round-Up week but saw the coming and goings of cowboys almost year-round.”
Severe also was a volunteer for the Pendleton Round-Up for 26 years, including 10 years on the Round-up board, two of which he spent as president. His presidency included the 2010 Centennial Year of the Pendleton Round-Up.
Beyond his contribution as a championship saddle maker and volunteer for the Round-Up, Severe was an ambassador for everything Pendleton.
“Unexpected visitors were always present at the saddle shop, whether it was a tourist who heard it was the place to get a real look at the West and Pendleton, friends and acquaintances or even a celebrity now and then,” according to the Hall, “all of which were welcomed with a smile and strengthened with discussion that professed the attributes of his hometown.”
These are the biographies of the inductees.
Rusty Black — Early Years
The Early Years category honors individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the development, continuation and advancement of the Round-Up and/or Happy Canyon, with their service beginning prior to 1960.
Rusty Black began volunteering for Happy Canyon in 1956 at the age of 15 where she trained her first Happy Canyon horse, Domino. This began the start of her legacy with Happy Canyon, and she never missed a show until her passing in 2021.
Rusty had more than 65 years of volunteer service and put numerous hours into the show, and provided seven beautiful horses for the key horse part of the show. Her horse Chinook also was used for the Grand Entry, ridden by Bryson Bronson, and the pair also presented the colors at the 2015 National Finals Rodeo. Rusty was awarded the Happy Canyon Appreciation Award in 1992. Her horses Domino and Cataldo were both inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Bob Forth —Happy Canyon Volunteer
The Happy Canyon Volunteer category honors individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the development, continuation and advancement of the Happy Canyon through their volunteerism, above and beyond what is expected.
Forth has been a Happy Canyon volunteer for 59 years. He is best known for his work on the West Gate during the Happy Canyon Pageant, a position he has filled for 57 years. He has also assisted with work parties, volunteered with behind-the-scenes preparations and has helped with management of the show’s livestock. He also works year-round with maintenance of the rolling stock.
Forth received the Happy Canyon Appreciation Award in 1999 and served on the Hall of Fame Board from 2009-13 as inductee director. He also is an active volunteer for the Round-Up as an integral part of the Westward Ho! Parade team, helping to repair and maintain the rolling stock. Forth was honored with the Round-Up Appreciation Award in 2016 and the Orville Gerberding Award in 2014.
Jerome Robinson — Contract Personnel
The Contract Personnel category honors individuals who have had significant achievement at the Round-Up as participants, success in rodeo on a regional and national level and exemplified the ideals of rodeo and the western heritage.
Robinson was the arena director for PBR. He had a talent for production, and all aspects of the event always were covered. In addition to production, Robinson provided infrastructure, including chutes, arena,and stock pens for the event and brought his crew every year to oversee the set-up and work the stock pens to ensure the event ran smoothly. Robinson was a crucial part in front of the chutes at the Pendleton PBR events.
During his time in the professional ranks, Robinson served as the Bull Riding Director on the PRCA board for four years, vice president for one year, served a term on the National Finals Rodeo Commission and was on the PRCA research and development committee for the building of the Colorado Springs headquarters and PRCA Hall of Fame.
Robinson made a lasting contribution to rodeo in 1975 when he helped institute the centralized computer entry system known today as PROCOM. He was honored by Round-Up and Happy Canyon in 2019 for his unwavering support and dedication to PBR events in Pendleton.
Robinson died in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.