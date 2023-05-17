Fred Whitfield, an eight-time world champion, is among the 2023 inductees into the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame announced May 9, 2023, in Pendleton. The celebration banquet is Sept. 10, 2023, and inductees also will be honored during the rodeo performance on Sept. 13, 2023, in the Round-Up Grounds.
Chief Gary Burke of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and his horse, Omega Supreme, ride down Main Street on Sept. 8, 2007, during the Dress-Up Parade. Announced on May 9, 2023, Omega is among the 2023 inductees into the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame.
PENDLETON — The class of 2023 inductees into the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall were announced May 9 in Pendleton. They are Fred Whitfield (contestant category), Toni Minthorn (Indian category), Virginia Roberts (Round-Up volunteer category) and Omega Supreme (animal category).
The inductees will be celebrated at a special banquet on Sept. 10 and also will be honored on Sept. 13 during the afternoon rodeo performance in the Round-Up Arena. In addition, the inductees will be featured in the Hall of Fame with special exhibits beginning later in the summer.
