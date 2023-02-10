PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame Board of Directors announce the addition of Tim Simons as the newest board member.
The Hall of Fame board on Friday, Feb. 10, also announced its officers for 2023: Casey White-Zollman is the president, and Steve Hart is the vice president (and building director), Karen Vanderplaat is the treasurer and Shelby Spriet is the secretary (and also publicity director).
Simons is a third-generation Pendletonian, growing up in Pendleton and graduating from Pendleton High School in the mid-1980s. He left the area for a short time to attend college and to work for various engineering consulting firms in the Portland area. He returned to the Pendleton area in 2002 when he began working for the city.
Simons is the city's community development director, overseeing the operations of Pendleton's engineering, planning and building divisions. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in engineering from Portland State University, and licenses as a professional civil engineer and professional land surveyor. He also acts as the city's engineer and surveyor.
During his childhood in Pendleton, Simons volunteered and worked at the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon with duties such as ushering and selling programs. He helped oversee the program sales operations for the Round-Up for a couple years when he was in high school. He still attended the Round-Up virtually every year during his residency hiatus, usually with numerous guests in tow. Upon his return, he continued to host a house full of Round-Up visitors, with sometimes up to 20 guests staying at his home.
Shortly after his return to Pendleton with his wife, Janet, Simons decided to become more involved again as a volunteer for the Round-Up.. He began participating in the Happy Canyon night pageant as a town-scene cast member and later he and his wife volunteered during the day for the Round-Up in the Let'er Buck Room, Room 17 and helping with other clean-up and set-up duties under the program and ushers, grounds and security directors.
In 2018, Tim's daughter, Charla, was a princess on the Pendleton Round-Up Court, where their family spent the year traveling around the Pacific Northwest promoting and representing the Pendleton Round-Up. Charla has since graduated from Oregon State University and the University of Belmont in Nashville, Tennessee and is living in Boulder, Colorado, where she works as a registered nurse. Simons' son, Curtis, is a sophomore at Oregon State University.
Simons will serve as the inductee director on the Hall of Fame board, managing the nomination and selection process for the newest class of inductees, as well as coordinating the inductees for their recognition at the Hall of Fame's annual meeting, inductee banquet and during Round-Up Week.
"Being a life-long Pendletonian, I truly cherish our rich heritage and history," Simons said. "I have always loved the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon, and have been heavily involved for years. I look forward to the opportunity to help protect this iconic history and being able to promote our desired, yet unique heritage with my appointment to the Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame. And as always, 'Let'er Buck and On with the Show.' Those are always words to live by."
"We're excited to have Tim join our Board," said Hall of Fame President Casey White-Zollman. "He brings a great variety of experience to our team and I know our entire Board is looking forward to working with him."
