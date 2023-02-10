PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame Board of Directors announce the addition of Tim Simons as the newest board member.

The Hall of Fame board on Friday, Feb. 10, also announced its officers for 2023: Casey White-Zollman is the president, and Steve Hart is the vice president (and building director), Karen Vanderplaat is the treasurer and Shelby Spriet is the secretary (and also publicity director).

