PENDLETON — A variety of craftsmen and vendors highlighting leather works are featured during the Pendleton Leather Show.
The event is Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. There is no admission charge. People can register in advance online or at the door for a chance to win door prizes and $100 in “leather bucks.” The vouchers are good at vendors during the event. Also, concessions will be available for purchase.
The event features both a trade show with vendors from across the United States and classes. On display and available for purchase will be a diverse selection of leather goods, hardware, saddle trees, stirrups, fancy conchos, stamping tools, saddlery tools, boot-making supplies, glue, conditioners, dyes and more. The classes feature a variety of subject matter with instructors dedicated to teaching their craft, which provides students with new skills and confidence.
Also, a handbag contest will be held. Entries will be accepted through Wednesday before 5 p.m. For more information, visit the event website.
For more information, visit www.pendletonleathershow.com. For questions, contact 307-751-5398 or admin@pendletonleathershow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.