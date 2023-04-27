PENDLETON — The Pendleton School District School Board has selected Kevin Dinning as the new principal at Washington Elementary School.
Dinning is the superintendent/secondary principal of Ione School District. Prior to that, he served as Bonners County Middle School Principal in Bonners Ferry, Idaho.
In 2016, he was selected as the Bonners Ferry High School principal. In 2015-16, Dinning served as an elementary and high school vice-principal in Bonners County School District.
Colleagues describe Dinning as a talented leader who is thoughtful, considerate and consistent, according to a press release from the Pendleton School District. He also was described as a "people person" who puts the needs of students, staff, and parents at the forefront of every decision he makes. Other colleagues who have worked alongside Dinning describe him as a true professional who operates with a high level of integrity.
Dinning earned a bachelor of science in secondary education from the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho, and a master of science degree in educational leadership from Concordia University in Portland.
"Mr. Dinning possesses the qualities we were looking for in our next Washington Elementary principal — high integrity, talented leader, student-centered, and a strong communicator," according to Superintendent Kevin Headings. "Finding someone with knowledge and understanding of our region and who is familiar with Pendleton was also important to the selection committee."
Dinning will replace Coree Terjeson, who resigned effective June 30 earlier in the year.
Dinning’s contract begins July 1. He and his wife, Heidi, have two elementary school- aged children, Sofie and Henry.
