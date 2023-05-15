Flags from the Pendleton School District outdoor school program hang on the cafeteria walls Friday, May 12, 2023, at Sunridge Middle School in Pendleton. Every year, classes that attend outdoor school make and sign their own flags. The school district in 2023-24 is shifting outdoor school from sixth graders to fifth graders.
PENDLETON — This year will be the last year that sixth graders from the Pendleton School District attend outdoor school. The district is shifting the 53-year-old tradition to a capstone activity for fifth grade students in the 2023-24 school year.
"Kids shine differently in different environments," Chris Demianew, history and leadership teacher at Sunridge Middle School said. "We can provide different environments for kids to be challenged and show where they have strengths. The outdoor school provides us an opportunity to do that."
Outdoor school got its start in Oregon schools more than 50 years ago before sixth grade was moved from an elementary school to a middle school designation, Demianew said. The outdoor school remained a sixth grade program, but its removal from the elementary school atmosphere left elementary students without a capstone program or activity.
"As times have changed, our schools have changed as well," Demianew said. "At the fifth grade level, there is no capstone project, there’s really nothing going on in elementary schools that really marks the end of an era and a transition period to middle school. Outdoor school was always meant for that."
Other school districts already adopted the change for their outdoor school programs, and Pendleton School District’s decision to shift the outdoor school to fifth grade is bringing them in line with most other districts in Oregon, Sunridge Middle School Principal Piper Kelm said.
"It’s also a logistical challenge for us to run the outdoor school because we operate on a middle school model where kids walk from class to class," Kelm said. "fifth graders stay with their teachers and homerooms, so when we organize outdoor school, it all goes through their homeroom teacher, whereas we have to coordinate multiple schedules and often get substitutes for sixth graders."
What would require one teacher for a full day of elementary outdoor school can take up to five or six teachers at a middle school level. The simplification of logistics around getting teachers to and from outdoor school is further simplified by the removal of overnight stays, Kelm said, but outdoor school has returned to a four-day experience, as it was before the coronavirus pandemic.
"COVID was quite a disruption, we weren’t going then, and then we’ve just been coming back into it now," Kelm said. "We’re just doing what we can to ensure that everyone gets to experience outdoor school."
To ensure no class misses the opportunity for outdoor school, incoming sixth graders will attend outdoor school in the fall before the program shifts to fifth grade classes in the spring and forward.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
