Flags from the Pendleton School District outdoor school program hang on the cafeteria walls Friday, May 12, 2023, at Sunridge Middle School in Pendleton. Every year, classes that attend outdoor school make and sign their own flags. The school district in 2023-24 is shifting outdoor school from sixth graders to fifth graders.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — This year will be the last year that sixth graders from the Pendleton School District attend outdoor school. The district is shifting the 53-year-old tradition to a capstone activity for fifth grade students in the 2023-24 school year.

"Kids shine differently in different environments," Chris Demianew, history and leadership teacher at Sunridge Middle School said. "We can provide different environments for kids to be challenged and show where they have strengths. The outdoor school provides us an opportunity to do that."

Chris Demianew
Demianew
