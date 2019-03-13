A group of Pendleton “stars” are gearing up to waltz into the limelight while raising money for a handful of local charities.
Dancing With Your Pendleton Stars offers a night of glitz and glamour as eight local citizens get ready to tango. Coordinated by Community Action Program of East Central Oregon, the event connects local celebrities with members of the Utah Ballroom Dance Company. In addition to an evening of entertainment, the event serves as a fundraiser that will provide a boost to several nonprofit organizations.
Local stars include Dale Freeman, Chris Fritsch, Maggie Gianotti, Shannon O'Rourke-Hudson, Rita Rosenberg, Addison Schulberg, Lisa Schulze and Mikal Wright. Dancing With Your Pendleton Stars is Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m. at the Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Pendleton Art + Frame, 36 S.W. Court Ave.
Money from ticket sales supports CAPECO’s Food Share program. Money donated on behalf of each dancer counts toward their overall score and benefits their designated charity.
Several entities that support children and youths in the community will benefit from the efforts of several of the dancers.
Freeman, chairman of the Pendleton School Board, will kick up his heels for Altrusa International of Pendleton’s KARE (Kids At Risk Empowered) project. The program helps in meeting basic needs of homeless students.
Fritsch, Pendleton School District superintendent, will cut a rug for Court Appointed Special Advocates. CASA volunteers provide vital support to children in the foster care system.
Rosenberg is pointing her dancing shoes at Altrusa’s Feed the Child project. She currently assists with the weekly program that sends bags of food home with students who might otherwise go hungry over the weekend.
Schulberg, a local musician, grew up benefiting from Pendleton Center for the Arts’ Rock & Roll Camp. A former teen camper, Schulberg is putting his feet to the floor for the program he now directs.
Schulze will boogie for the Guardian Care Center. Established in 1996, the organization seeks to reduce the impact and trauma experienced by victims of child abuse.
Wright, a local photographer, is focusing his efforts for the Children's Museum of Eastern Oregon. Founded in 1996, the museum provides opportunities for educational exploration and development through interactive exhibits and play.
Gianotti is stepping onto the dance floor for the Blue Mountain Community College Foundation, where she serves as executive director. Gianotti has first-hand knowledge of how scholarships disbursed by the foundation benefit students.
O'Rourke-Hudson will rhumba for rhubarb. The Pendleton High School English and drama teacher won’t have room for the jitters as she supports the Pendleton Farmers’ Market.
A grand prize $5,000 — donated by Terre Rasmussen and the Tim Fetzer Fund — will go to the charity designated by the dancer who fundraises the most.
For more information, call CAPECO at 541-276-1926 or search Facebook for “Dancing With Your Pendleton Stars 2019.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.