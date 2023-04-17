The Pendleton Story Walk is open as of Friday, April 14, 2023. The Pendleton Public Library and the city’s parks and recreation department partnered on the project that runs along the Pendleton River Parkway, starting with the first entry at Trailhead Park.
PENDLETON — Visitors to the Pendleton River Parkway now can read a story while enjoying the path along the Umatilla River. The new Pendleton Story Walk opened Friday, April 14, the city announced in a press release.
“This project has been a dream for both the Pendleton Public Library and Parks and Recreation,” Library Director Jennifer Costley said. “It is exciting to finally see it come to fruition after years of struggling to secure funding. We know that families and individuals alike will enjoy taking in a story as they make their way down the River Walk Parkway.”
The permanent story walk offers participants a chance to read a book through a series of displays along the parkway. Pendleton Parks and Recreation identified locations and a design that works with the location, and the Pendleton Public Library will select and prepare the story pages for different books during the year.
The first story walk is “Over in the Meadow” by Ezra Jack Keatz. This picture book pairs collage-style illustrations of animals with the words to a classic Appalachian counting rhyme.
To read the entire story, participants will begin at Trailhead Park, travel down the Pendleton River Parkway to the Union Pacific Railroad Shelter, then turn around and trace the path back to Trailhead park.
The 20-page story will take seven of the nine signs, and the last two will remain blank.
Staff from Pendleton Parks and Recreation recently installed the nine double-sided permanent display boards, and Costley added the pages last week.
“Story Walk is a great way to get people moving,” she Costley said. “Finding and reading the next page can motivate children to walk, ride, or scoot longer, and we hope that the local history walks will excite community members of all ages,” she said. “We hope that the Story Walk will increase traffic on the river walk and remind community members that it is a great location for taking in nature, getting exercise and now reading a story. “
Amazon Web Services, the Pendleton Lion’s Club, Pendleton Friends of the Library, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 922, Pendleton St. Anthony Hospital and Altrusa International of Pendleton sponsored the story walk.
A Vermont librarian created story walks as a way for families to engage with reading and the outdoors in tandem, according to the press release. It has since become a fixture in libraries across the United States. Pendleton piloted the program in 2020 with a rotating story walk that took place at Community Park and Grecian Heights Park.
“Public reception was wonderful from both adults and children,” Costley said. “There were many requests for an adult version of Story Walk which is why we will be alternating children’s picture books with stories of local history.”
“Over in the Meadow” will remain on display through June when the Summer Reading Program begins and a new story takes its place.
