Pendleton Story Walk.jpg

The Pendleton Story Walk is open as of Friday, April 14, 2023. The Pendleton Public Library and the city’s parks and recreation department partnered on the project that runs along the Pendleton River Parkway, starting with the first entry at Trailhead Park.

 Phil Wright/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Visitors to the Pendleton River Parkway now can read a story while enjoying the path along the Umatilla River. The new Pendleton Story Walk opened Friday, April 14, the city announced in a press release.

“This project has been a dream for both the Pendleton Public Library and Parks and Recreation,” Library Director Jennifer Costley said. “It is exciting to finally see it come to fruition after years of struggling to secure funding. We know that families and individuals alike will enjoy taking in a story as they make their way down the River Walk Parkway.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.