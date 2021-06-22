PENDLETON — Josiah James Whitesell, 17, recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America.
The Pendleton youth was recognized during a “Court of Honor” attended by family, friends and guests June 5 at Westminster Woods, Meacham. Whitesell is the son of Michael and Jackie Whitesell of Pendleton, and the grandson of Larry and Kricket Nicholson, also of Pendleton.
Honored guests included Pendleton Mayor John Turner, Bob Stangier and Dave Motanic. Phil Richerson, former Troop 700 scoutmaster, served as master of ceremonies; and pastor Paul Parker gave the invocation and benediction. Special speakers were Jessica Oster, Blue Mountain Council BSA district executive, Billy Carroll served as the Voice of the Eagle, and current Troop 700 Scoutmaster Karl Farber presented the Eagle Badge to Whitesell.
For his Eagle Scout project, Whitesell worked with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, along with leaders and members of Troop 700. They built and placed a game bird guzzler to catch and store rain for upland game birds.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be achieved in Scouting. In the words of the Eagle Scout Promise, Eagles do their best each day to make their training an example, their rank and influence count strongly for better Scouting and for better citizenship in their troop, in their community, and in their contacts with other people.
For more about the Blue Mountain Council of Boy Scouts, contact 509-735-7306, bmcinfo@scouting.org or visit www.bmcbsa.org.
