PENDLETON — A peaceful march against police brutality and systematic racism is planned Saturday, Aug. 29 from 4-6 p.m. beginning at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
The event will include speakers, a march through Pendleton, a car march, census and voter registration booths, and kid-friendly activities.
Masks are required, and social distancing is highly recommended. Masks and bottled water will be provide, and hand sanitizer will be available for use. Participants are asked to wear black if possible.
For more information, or if you would like to volunteer or host a booth at the event, email PDTBLM@outlook.com.
