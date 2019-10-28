PENDLETON — Heritage Station Museum and the Pendleton Public Library are excited about a traveling exhibit from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that will be in the area next summer.
“Americans and the Holocaust” examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. The exhibit originally opened in April 2018 at the Holocaust museum in Washington, D.C.
The Pendleton library was selected as one of 50 libraries across the country to present the touring version of the special exhibition. The opportunity, said library director Jennifer Costley, was supported by Heritage Station Museum, Pendleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #922 and the Pendleton Air Museum.
“The library is grateful for their assistance in making our application competitive,” she said.
The exhibit will be on display July 7 through Aug. 18, 2020, at Heritage Station in Pendleton. Also, Costley said the library will host a series of special events during the six-week tour.
For more information about the local exhibit, contact jennifer.costley@ci.pendleton.or.us or 541-966-0380. To learn more about the exhibition, visit www.ushmm.org/americans-ala.
