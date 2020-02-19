PENDLETON — Members are still speaking up 80 years later as Pendleton Toastmasters Club 154 prepares to celebrate 80 years of being chartered on Feb. 25.
People from the community, former members and potential members are invited to join them Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 a.m. in the Pendleton Community Room, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave. Anyone that is interested is welcome to attend. Cake and finger foods will be served.
Pendleton Toastmasters held its original charter celebration Feb. 22, 1940. Club officers included Lowell Stockman, club president; Homer Beale, vice president; Gordon Hertz, secretary-treasurer; and Sprague Carter, sergeant-at-arms. With 51 people in attendance, the charter was presented by Earnest Davis during a dinner meeting at the Pendleton Hotel.
For more information, contact Jim Marquardt at 541-969-4845 or jimmmarquardt@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.