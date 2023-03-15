PENDLETON — Area residents are invited to learn more about Toastmasters International as Pendleton Toastmasters Club No. 154 is hosting an open house.
The free event is Tuesday, March 21, 6:45-7:45 a.m. in the Pioneer Hall Board Room at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. Also, the meeting is available via Zoom at bit.ly/3JDpU9W, password: LETERBUCK.
The guest speaker is Debra Kroon, former District 9 director. Members and guests can participate in the meeting, which will include prepared speeches, Table Topics (impromptu speeches) and evaluations.
“Pendleton Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills,” said Eric Palmer, club president.
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. For more information, visit bit.ly/3TgMNTK or text Leigh Pinkham-Johnston at 541-310-9170.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
