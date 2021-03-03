PENDLETON — The Pendleton Club 154 Toastmasters will hold an open house on Tuesday, March 9, from 6:45-7:45 a.m. via Zoom.
The virtual meeting will include tips on how to improve public speaking skills and build leadership skills. Those attending will be eligible for door prizes.
Log in to the Zoom meeting with meeting ID 789 651 43889, password LETERBUCK.
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. The local Club 154 meets each Tuesday at the time listed above.
For more information, call Leigh Pinkham-Johnston at 541-215-2724.
