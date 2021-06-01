PENDLETON — People are invited to experience what it was like to have a drink in a late-1800s underground bar.
Pendleton Underground Tours will open the Shamrock Cardroom for 13 Saturdays from 4-7 p.m. During the June 5 opening event, tastings will feature Lewis and Clark Bourbon Whiskey by Hood River Distillery and specialty drinks using Lewis and Clark. Staff will be in period clothing and will conduct an evening adult-only (must be 21) tour beginning at 5 p.m. through the Underground portion of the tour.
The cost is $20 per person, which includes one free drink. Space is limited. Reservations must be made and paid for in advance for the tour.
To go on this tour you must not get offended easily, can handle some crude and foul language, not believe everything you hear, and be able to relax and have fun. Those not interested in the tour are invited to come down and have a drink before the music starts on Main Street at 6 p.m.
Entrance to the Shamrock Cardroom is on Southwest First Street at the staircase under the awning. For more information or to make a reservation, call 541-276-0730.
