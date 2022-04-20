Stage lights silhouette fans July 10, 2021, at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds during the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest. Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year Eric Church is the headliner of the 2022 festival alongside Grammy award-winner Macklemore.
Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year Eric Church, along with Macklemore, will headline the sixth annual Pendleton Whisky Music Fest on July 9, 2022. The festival on Tuesday, April 19, released the full lineup. For more information, visit www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com.
PENDLETON — Pendleton Whisky Music Fest returns July 9 to Pendleton with an all-star lineup.
Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year Eric Church is the headliner of the festival at the historic Pendleton Round-Up rodeo grounds alongside Grammy award-winner Macklemore. Country artists Dylan Scott and Ashley Cooke as well as Oregon-based singer-songwriter Nate Botsford join the “Party in Pendleton” lineup.
Church and Macklemore were to perform at the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest in 2020, but the pandemic lead to rescheduling, according to a news release from the festival, so they will make their debut this summer at the sixth annual Whisky Fest. Fans who purchased tickets for the sold-out 2020 event were given the chance to roll-over tickets for 2022 so only a limited number of relinquished tickets are available for purchase this year.
“Following the cancellation of the 2020 festival and capacity restrictions in 2021, we’re thrilled to give fans the full festival experience this year.” Andy McAnally, Pendleton Whisky Music Fest co-organizer, said in the press release. ““Thank you to Eric Church, Macklemore and the fans for your patience in rescheduling this event, it’s time to party in Pendleton once again.”
Pendleton Whisky Music fest will kick off with a party in downtown Pendleton on Friday, July 8 featuring Kurt Van Meter, Party Band Precious Byrd and DJ Sovern-T. This event is free and open to the public.
Ticketing Information
A limited number of tickets from the originally scheduled 2020 sold-out festival will go on-sale.
Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m. through Pendleton Whisky Music Fest website. All ticket buyers who chose to roll-over their tickets from 2020 will receive their tickets 30 days prior to the event.
Since launching in 2016, Pendleton Whisky Music Fest has featured some of the biggest names in music including Maroon 5, Blake Shelton and Post Malone. The multi-genre festival takes place annually at the Pendleton Round-Up Arena.
