PENDLETON — A new exhibition featuring the photography of Debbie McIntosh is on display at Pendleton Center for the Arts.
“Mongolia Winter Migration” includes 23 photographs that highlight the Pendleton woman’s recent photography expedition to Mongolia. She was able to document Kazakh nomadic herders and hunters, who occasionally allow photographers and writers to accompany them.
The exhibit is available for in-person viewing Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. in the art center’s East Oregonian Gallery, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Admission is free.
For more information about the arts center, email director@pendletonarts.org or visit www.pendletonarts.org.
