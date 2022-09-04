Retired Master Sgt. Ryan Lehnert, second from right, presents the Seven Seals Award to Jay Rogers, Pendleton Woolen Mills yarn manufacturing manager, on Aug. 30, 2022, at the Pendleton Woolen Mill. Also pictured, from left, are Sierra Hurty, administrative assistant, and John Boston, mill manager.
PENDLETON — Retired Oregon National Guard Master Sgt. Ryan Lehnert on Aug. 30 presented a pair of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve awards to the Pendleton Woolen Mills.
Lehnert is a volunteer with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. An entity of the Department of Defense office, Lehnert said in a press release that it promotes cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers. It assists in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee’s military commitment.
Robert Reed, a former Woolen Mills employee and service member, nominated his supervisor and employer for the awards. Reed wrote in his nomination, “My employer has allowed my time off for not only regular military obligation, such as drill and annual training, but has been very supportive of the orders I have been on in support of Oregon’s Hospital Support Mission.”
As a result of the nominations, ESGR presented the Patriot Award to Jeremiah Futter, the Pendleton Woolen Mills graveyard shift supervisor. The award is given to individual supervisors or bosses that provide direct support to the service member.
The Patriot Award, Lehnert said, reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide range of measures — including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence, if needed.
The second award, presented to Pendleton Woolen Mills as a whole, was the Seven Seals Award. The special award, Lehnert said, is the broadest and most inclusive award given by ESGR and is presented at the discretion of the state chair or by ESGR senior leadership.
The Seven Seals Award is presented in recognition of a significant individual or organizational achievement, initiative, or support that promotes and supports the ESGR mission — including the efforts of the more than 3,600 volunteers who carry out ESGR’s mission across the nation on a daily basis. For more information, search www.esgr.mil/About-ESGR.
