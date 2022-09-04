Seven Seals Award to Pendleton Woolen Mills

Retired Master Sgt. Ryan Lehnert, second from right, presents the Seven Seals Award to Jay Rogers, Pendleton Woolen Mills yarn manufacturing manager, on Aug. 30, 2022, at the Pendleton Woolen Mill. Also pictured, from left, are Sierra Hurty, administrative assistant, and John Boston, mill manager.

 Ryan Lehnert/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — Retired Oregon National Guard Master Sgt. Ryan Lehnert on Aug. 30 presented a pair of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve awards to the Pendleton Woolen Mills.

Lehnert is a volunteer with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. An entity of the Department of Defense office, Lehnert said in a press release that it promotes cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers. It assists in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee’s military commitment.

