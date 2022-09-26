PENDLETON — Dorys Crow Grover celebrated her 101st birthday Friday, Sept. 23, with family and friends at Sun Ridge Retirement Community, Pendleton.

Among the highlights of Grover’s long service to her communities, states and nation was typing the orders sending the 17th Bombardment Group, Medium from Pendleton Field to South Carolina, where it hunted German submarines starting in February 1942. The 16 B-25 bomber aircrews that flew the daring Doolittle Raid on Tokyo were selected from the 17th’s four squadrons.

