PENDLETON — Dorys Crow Grover celebrated her 101st birthday Friday, Sept. 23, with family and friends at Sun Ridge Retirement Community, Pendleton.
Among the highlights of Grover’s long service to her communities, states and nation was typing the orders sending the 17th Bombardment Group, Medium from Pendleton Field to South Carolina, where it hunted German submarines starting in February 1942. The 16 B-25 bomber aircrews that flew the daring Doolittle Raid on Tokyo were selected from the 17th’s four squadrons.
“I didn’t find out what the orders were until later,” she said. “They were in code. Only two bombers took off that day. I didn’t know anything. I was only 19 years old.”
Grover was promptly whisked away in a military vehicle.
“I was at the base,” she recalled. “They sent a recon to take me home, and told me to stay there. I did!”
The 16 chosen crews trained at Eglin Field, Florida, then flew cross-country to California. In San Francisco Bay their B-25s were loaded onto aircraft carrier USS Hornet. A navy task force steamed to within medium bomber range of Japan on April 18, 1942. The raid was the first offensive American action of World War II.
No Raiders are still alive. Grover is one of the last surviving participants in the historic event from more than 80 years ago.
Grover is a scholar and author. Her latest book, “Oregon Pioneer Cattle Barons”, was published just five years ago.
Grover was born Dorys Crow in Pendleton. Her mother was a maiden Bowman. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Oregon State University in 1951 and a doctorate at Washington State University. She was a professor of English and American studies for many years.
Grover received awards for distinguished faculty from East Texas State University, 1990; Colby education, 1992 and Fort Concho poetry, San Angelo, Texas, 1989. She was a grant awardee from East Texas State University, 1973-1974, 76-77, 78-79, 82-83, 85-86, 88-89, 89-90, 91-92.
Grover is a member of the Modern Language Association, American Studies Association of Texas (president 1989-90) and James Branch Cabell Society (treasurer since 1980).
Grover also has raised Arabian horses.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.