PENDLETON — The Pendleton PEO Chapter CM is accepting applications for the Alison Furnish Memorial Scholarship. It is awarded to women seeking financial assistance for educational expenses leading to a career in the medical profession.
To be eligible, students must have an academic standing as a sophomore or higher at a college, university or graduate school by the upcoming fall term/semester. In addition, applicants must have graduated from one of the following high schools: Helix, Nixyaawii, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Ukiah or Weston-McEwen.
The completed application packet must include a cover letter, reference letters and high school/college transcripts. Application information must be postmarked by May 15
All applicants will be notified of their status around the end of June. The scholarship awards will be provided directly to the recipient's college or university.
Mail all materials to: Becky Waggoner, Chapter CM Education Committee, 43715 Stewart Creek Road, Pilot Rock, OR 97868. For questions, email r7waggoner@gmail.com.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
