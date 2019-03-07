PENDLETON — PEO Chapter EM of Pendleton will award the Phyllis Walnum Jambura Scholarship in the spring of 2019 to a female graduate of Pendleton High School for financial assistance at an institution of higher learning. The amount of the scholarship is not specified, but will not be less than $1,500, and will be provided directly to the recipient.
Applications must include: a one-page typed statement to introduce yourself, share your goals for education, state any academic and other honors you have received, discuss your need for the scholarship, and indicate any special considerations of which we should beaware; a complete listing of your school and community activities (clubs and sports) and any volunteer service in the community and church, including offices held, as well as work you have done for pay; a copy of the Student Aid Report (SAR) page from your FAFSA; two letters of recommendation, one from a school-affiliated person and one from a person not affiliated with school or related to the applicant; written proof of acceptance or attendance at an instution of higher education; and copies of PHS and college (if applicable) transcripts. A minimum suggested GPA for high school is 3.0 and for college level classes is 2.5.
Applications should be placed in a 9”x 12” envelope, postmarked or hand delivered by April 12, 2019, to Penny Gavette, Chapter EM Scholarship Committee, 310 N.W. Fifth St., Pendleton, OR 97801.
For more information, call Penny Gavette at 541-215-7318.
